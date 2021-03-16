Can’t Wait To Travel? We’ve Got The Perfect Music + Words Lineup For Your Time On The Road

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is almost here guys. It’s an amazing feeling to almost be done with the brutal cold of the winter. We can start going out and enjoying the day anywhere but our own four walls. Travel is viable yet again and that means we’re going to need something to keep us entertained when we hit the road.

At this point in the world, there are plenty of options we have to keep us busy when we hit the road. Most people tend to put on their headphones to listen to some music. Anything to pass the time. If you want something new though, you might want to sign up for Audible at Amazon right now so you can listen to the new Music + Words Lineup.

What is the Music + Words Lineup? Well, it’s an amazing series that Audible hosts where you can listen to a wide variety of artists perform their music while telling stories as well. It’s a very intimate proposition that allows you to get deeper into the music that you love.

The new Music + Words Lineup lineup is pretty interesting and hard to beat. Each new release is spread out over a couple of months to give you time to truly appreciate the content of each release. Starting March 25th, you can start getting these new releases to enjoy.

To get a hold of these amazing new sets from legendary musicians, you need to sign up for an Audible Plus account. With that account, you can get these for free. No extra charge. And with that account, you won’t just get the Music + Words Lineup either.

Since you need to use Audible to get ahold of these releases, you might as well grab some of the other fantastic releases from Audible as well. There are tons of audiobooks and podcasts for you to listen to that you’ll never be wanting for new material.

So check out the new Music + Words Lineup below as well as a handful of fantastic selections from the Audible stockpile. Your trips out of the house will be a whole lot more enjoyable with these in your ears.

