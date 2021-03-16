Can’t Wait To Travel? We’ve Got The Perfect Music + Words Lineup For Your Time On The Road

Music + Words Lineup GET IT!

March 25th – Sting: Upon Reflection

Want to hear some stories straight from the mouth of the iconic English musician? Then check out Sting’s new set that will transport you all the way to a Northern England town to start an epic journey to music legend.

April 8th – Yo-Yo Ma: Beginner’s Mind

Yo-Yo Ma is one of the biggest classical musicians in the world and has been so for decades. And with this new set, you can listen to the journey that made him the preeminent cellist in the world.

April 22nd – Billie Joe Armstrong: Welcome To My Panic

For a lot of people, it is almost unimaginable to think that Green Day is more than 30 years old. Bille Joe Armstrong can take you on that journey from radical youth to musical mainstay with this fantastic and intimate set.

May 20th – Gary Clark Jr.: Words + Music

It feels like an understatement to say that Gary Clark Jr. is a modern guitar hero. You can take the journey with him as he recounts his start in Texas all the way to his current reign as a musical legend.

June 3rd – Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter’s 7 Years

Very few rap acts can claim to have had the long-lasting success that The Roots have had. Front of the band Tariq can get you deep into the amazing story that tracks this amazing path.

June 17th – Sleater-Kinney: Words + Music

The story of Sleater-Kinney is truly one of a kind. From an incredible high to disappearing for years before a triumphant return, few acts have a story like this. And you can hear it right from the mouths of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker.

