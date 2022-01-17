Best CBD Oil for Anxiety and Depression in 2022: Top 5 CBD Oil Brands

This is sponsored content. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

CBD’s capacity to help us cope with stress and anxiety is one of the most researched and scientifically validated benefits. CBD has been demonstrated to affect serotonin levels in the body and appears to replicate many of the effects of antidepressants, but without the adverse side effects.

As a result, CBD oil has become very popular, and it may be the best option for your anxiety problems. However, CBD products are widely available on the market, which could make it difficult to choose the right one for your needs.

As a result, we have compiled a list of the best CBD oils for anxiety from the top brands in the industry.

After reading this article, you will be armed with a plethora of useful information, and you will be able to choose the best CBD oil for anxiety comfortably.

Top 5 Best CBD Oil & Tinctures In 2022:

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression; Editor’s Choice BudPop: Most Potent CBD Oil for Anxiety Hollyweed CBD: Preferred CBD Oil Dosage for Anxiety Cheef Botanicals: CBD Oil & Tincture for Stress Relief FAB CBD: Highly Rated CBD Oil for Depression

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression; Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness is our top recommendation, as it is a well-known CBD brand that is available on a variety of platforms. Overall, it seeks to improve people’s lifestyles by providing high-quality CBD products. So, if you are looking to acquire the best CBD oil, Exhale is the place to go.

Its headquarters are in Los Angeles, California, and it has extensive experience in this industry. Some of the top CBD products on the market are grown, extracted, and manufactured by this company. Moreover, Exhale’s products are designed to provide users with a healthier approach to living a better life and improving their well-being.

The company believes nature contains the secret to good health and wellness, and as such, it has become their philosophy in developing CBD products. As a result, we recommend their full-spectrum CBD oil as the most refined option for anxiety reduction. Furthermore, the oil contains a whole spectrum of cannabinoids.

The full-spectrum CBD oil comes in an easy-to-use glass dropper bottle and in two potency options — 600mg and 1,200mg. It can be readily purchased from their official website, and if you choose the subscribe and save option, you will receive a 25% discount.

Features

Premium-Grade Hemp

Exhale Wellness collaborates with Colorado farms to obtain organic hemp that is grown locally. The hemp used to make CBD extracts is of the highest quality and comes from an organically produced hemp plant that is grown under rigorous quality control norms and laws.

Advanced Extraction Method

The company obtains CBD extracts from full-spectrum hemp using the CO2 extraction process, which is the most advanced and the best method. The CBD oil is also subjected to stringent quality control procedures during the manufacturing process.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

18-month shelf life

Transparent about manufacturing processes

U.S.-grown, organic hemp

Wide range of products

Free shipping on all orders

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available for purchase online

Customer Experience

Our research and consumer feedback shows that Exhale’s CBD oil is the most potent in the market. Aside from its strength, the CBD oil has quick-acting effects, making the brand number one on our list.

Customers will find it easy to make purchases on the site because it is incredibly user-friendly. The company also employs industry-standard production procedures and testing to assure quality and safety, along with offering user-friendly policies to all customers.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop: Most Potent CBD Oil for Anxiety

BudPop is now one of the most well-known brands on the market. The company has released several high-quality CBD products, and customers have reacted positively. Moreover, BudPop’s CBD oil is pure, as it contains no unnecessary ingredients.

This CBD oil is offered in two flavors — Peppermint and Natural — and it comes in a glass bottle dropper with a 30ml capacity. Each bottle contains 1,500mg of CBD, and each serving contains 50mg of CBD. The oil’s contents are listed on the packaging, and all of the ingredients are natural and organic.

Furthermore, BudPop’s products are sent to a third-party lab, which checks them for toxins and additives. As a result, customers receive the best goods of the finest quality. You can also get discounts on the products if you bundle them with other BudPop products.

Features

Brand Reputation

BudPop’s high-quality products have received glowing reviews from customers online, on social media, and in several high-profile publications.

In addition, BudPop’s lab-tested goods adhere to all authorized manufacturing methods, including federal requirements that ensure safe and pure lab-tested products produced entirely of non-GMO, vegan, and organic components.

Shipping & Customer Service

BudPop is quickly establishing a reputation for providing excellent customer service and a high level of client satisfaction. When a product refund is required, they provide it quickly and contact their consumers in a courteous, friendly, and prompt manner. Moreover, free shipping is available on all orders.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Superior quality CBD oil

Easily available lab reports

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available on the official website

Customer Experience

Many individuals have compared BudPop’s CBD oil to other brands and found it superior. BudPop’s CBD oils are said to have unrivaled taste and effectiveness. Furthermore, several users have stated that the top CBD oils have aided them in dealing with daily stress.

After using this product, one customer even claimed he could now tell the difference between highly potent and less effective CBD oils, and as a result, he is now a regular customer at BudPop.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Preferred CBD Oil Dosage for Anxiety

Hollyweed’s staff consists of wellness-oriented individuals with extensive experience in the medical cannabinoid sector. These individuals believe in the beneficial properties of hemp and are working to develop products that reflect their beliefs. When it comes to CBD oil, Hollyweed is our third recommendation for you to consider.

Hollyweed’s CBD oil is made using an ultra-clean CO2 extraction technique. After extracting the full-spectrum CBD, they combine it with pure hemp seed oil. As a result, you get a soothing and tranquil CBD boost by putting a few drops on your tongue or by combining it with food and drink.

Hollyweed’s oil has been lab tested and is kept in a glass dropper bottle. Because it contains less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, it does not provide a psychoactive effect. Moreover, this CBD oil is both safe and effective, as natural, organic, and non-GMO ingredients are used in every recipe.

Because most brands lack consistency and transparency, Hollyweed has used various methods to gain each customer’s trust by ensuring their entire satisfaction and general wellness. If one thing sets them apart, it is their sincerity. Each product is made with carefully chosen ingredients that reflect the brand’s work ethic and credibility.

Features

Relieves Discomfort

Hollyweed CBD oil provides a calming and relaxing effect on the central nervous system, which may encourage deeper, more natural sleep. Furthermore, it may also lessen the symptoms of anxiety and stress.

CO2 Extraction Method

Hollyweed uses the cutting-edge and ultra-clean CO2 extraction technique to create CBD oil. Their team combines full-spectrum CBD oil with high-quality hemp seed oil to generate full-spectrum CBD oil.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Excellent for calming and relaxing the mind

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Free of any additives

Full-spectrum oil

Long-lasting effects

High potency

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available for purchase online

Customer Experience

We conducted extensive research and examined all social media reviews, as well as the leading review sites, to provide you with a comprehensive assessment of the brand’s overall rating.

We noticed a lot of positive feedback regarding the oil’s potency, with many customers stating they could feel the desired results in a short period. Customers also appreciate the products’ packaging and the brand’s comprehensive website detailing all of the products it sells.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Cheef Botanicals: CBD Oil & Tincture for Stress Relief

Cheef Botanicals sources and manufactures its products through a network of Colorado farmers. The company was founded because the owners saw a gap in California’s health-conscious, plant-based cannabis products.

The organization maintains stringent quality control at every level and uses organic procedures. Cheef Botanicals also has their products verified for quality and accuracy by third-party labs. Cheef Botanicals offers a collection of vegan-friendly, plant-based, one-of-a-kind organic items, which are non-GMO, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and dairy-free.

Artificial flavors and colors are not used in any of the products, and a 30-day money-back guarantee is also available from the company. Cheef Botanicals’ CBD oil comes in four distinct quantities, with 300mg being the smallest and 3,000mg being the largest. Aside from that, you can get the products as a bundle and save money.

Cheef Botanicals fills a need in plant-based medicine for health-conscious people. CBD products from Cheef Botanicals are legal in all 50 states across the United States, and all items are eligible for free shipping.

Features

Extraction Method

Cheef Botanicals’ CBD oil was created using a CO2 extraction technology that is entirely natural. They have developed the most potent concentrated oil that is simple to take and delivers rapid benefits. The drops have no flavor and are placed under the tongue for quick absorption into the bloodstream.

Safe

This product is composed entirely of natural ingredients and will not cause you to become inebriated. The CBD oil is non-GMO, organic, and free of chemicals and preservatives. The bottle comes in various sizes, including 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 3,000mg.

Furthermore, if you sign up for their newsletter, you will receive a 25% discount on your first purchase.

Pros

All-natural and organic

No additives or preservatives

Non-GMO and dairy-free

Four sizes available

Provides immediate effects

High potency

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Larger bottles are more costly

Customer Experience

If you are looking for a natural CBD health supplement to help with anxiety, Cheef Botanicals’ CBD oil is your best alternative. It will perform significantly better than any other item due to its organic and natural structure.

You may notice a noticeable improvement in your overall health as well as the efficiency with which your body performs. This CBD oil may also help you sleep better, along with providing other beneficial effects.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals

#5. FAB CBD: Highly Rated CBD Oil for Depression

FAB CBD has been busy working since 2017, delivering clients high-quality, clean, and unique CBD products. In truth, the brand’s CBD oils for anxiety are powerful and outstanding. FAB CBD’s team has extensive experience in the health and wellness industry, which is one of the main reasons for the company’s success.

The brand’s objective has always been to offer the safest, most effective CBD products so customers can live a healthy lifestyle. When it comes to developing its award-winning CBD products, the brand has never strayed from its rigorous set of criteria.

FAB CBD offers full-spectrum CBD oils in various concentrations and natural tastes, and there are five different tastes and four different sizes to choose from. In addition, the hemp used by FAB CBD is all organic and produced and harvested in Colorado.

The brand’s pure and strong hemp extracts are extracted using the CO2 extraction method, which is widely used in the industry. This procedure ensures all extracts are pure and devoid of contaminants. As a result, the cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients in FAB CBD’s products are all healthy.

Features

Hemp Source

FAB CBD sources all of the organic hemp it utilizes in its high-quality products from Colorado. The hemp is cultivated and harvested utilizing cutting-edge cloning and growth technology, which ensures it is clean, potent, and devoid of pesticides, herbicides, and other toxic chemicals.

Third-Party Lab Testing

ProVerde Labs, an independent third-party lab, regularly tests every product that FAB CBD makes. Transparency is also important to the brand, which is why the brand posts each lab test report on its website for customers to view.

Pros

Top-notch, kind, and knowledgeable customer support

Third-party lab tested

Shipping is quick and secure

Free shipping on orders of $99 or more

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No options for auto-ship or subscription

Customer Experience

Customers claim FAB has the greatest CBD oil on the market. They appreciate that this company offers flavored CBD oils, making them easier to swallow. Some users claimed to have received multiple benefits.

We also enjoy that the brand’s website contains a lot of information about the products, along with being simple to navigate. Many customers appreciate both the packaging and the potency of FAB CBD’s oil.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of FAB CBD

Factors to Consider While Buying CBD Oil for Anxiety

Hemp Source

CBD oils are derived from hemp, as can be observed. But, for hemp to be effective and safe to use, it must be of high grade. As a result, it is critical to look for hemp products grown organically on farms in the United States. You should probably look for another brand if a company does not disclose information about the hemp they utilize.

It is also vital to inspect the oil’s complementing ingredients to ensure it is all-natural and does not contain any potentially harmful synthetic compounds. If you are searching for diversity, seek products that offer it, such as ones that come in various flavors.

Potency

The potency of a CBD oil is another key element to consider before purchasing it. The potency will tell you how much CBD is in the product and how many milliliters of oil it contains.

You should be aware that a higher potency does not necessarily imply that the oil will be more effective for you. Lower amounts have been shown to help some people; therefore, a 250mg CBD oil bottle may suffice for your pain.

As a beginner, you should start with a small dose and gradually raise it as your tolerance develops. However, keep in mind that dose varies depending on the person’s metabolism, tolerance level, and consumption mode. Each person is unique, and if you exceed your dosage limit, you may experience minor adverse effects.

Taste

CBD oil comes in both unflavored and flavored varieties. The unflavored version is the simpler of the two, and regardless of CBD or THC concentrations, natural CBD oils and hemp extracts have an earthy, musky flavor.

If you plan to mix it with food or drinks, a product with flavoring may be preferable. Some manufacturers add a dash of lime, organic coconut oil, or berry juice for a delightful finish. Even a modest amount of flavor can dramatically improve the acceptability of CBD oil.

Lab Testing

The fact that the products have been tested or not is a critical issue to consider as well. This is because third-party testing assures quality, safety, and potency.

You can also examine the hemp source, components utilized, oil strength, and other vital information if a manufacturer has given lab test findings on their website. It is not a good sign if a brand does not disclose lab testing reports on its website.

Extraction Method

The manner of extraction is equally crucial, and CO2 extraction is the gold standard. It is utilized as a solvent to convert a solid state to a liquid by entering the plant and extracting the cannabinoids.

The CO2 will then disappear, leaving an oily, sticky extract behind. On the other hand, alternative extraction procedures include olive oil or alcohol.

Reviews

If you want to understand if a product is worth buying, read the reviews first. One of the most crucial elements to consider is the customer experience. People are always willing to share their stories, and they are always brutally honest.

You can quickly assess whether a product is worth buying or not based on their statements. Each company’s website has a section for reviews, so scroll down and read what others have to say. If most of the comments are positive, the product is likely of great quality.

There will be negative feedback because the product will not work for everyone. You can base your decision on your requirements and previous customer experiences. The evaluations will also provide sufficient information about the company’s service, which is important for final decisions.

You can also ask friends who have tried the product for the most up-to-date information, and you can request that they let you test out their product to see if it works for you and whether or not it will be beneficial.

Additional Ingredients

It is usually preferable to have fewer components in CBD oil, as it should only include CBD and a high-quality carrier oil. Some CBD oil companies additionally include natural flavors as a third ingredient.

If there are too many ingredients in the best CBD oils for anxiety, it is no longer pure and may not be as effective. Because some people dislike the flavor of hemp, improving the taste of CBD is beneficial. As a result, some brands turn to flavoring their CBD products.

Type of Extracts

There are hundreds of CBD natural extracts available, making it difficult to choose the ideal one for your anxiety or depression. Investing effort in researching ingredients can make a huge difference. To do so, you must first grasp the distinctions between CBD and hemp seed oils.

Both of these are made from hemp. The difference is that hemp oil is extracted from the seed and does not contain cannabidiol, whereas CBD oil is extracted from the leaves and contains a variety of cannabinoids. The amount of CBD in each extract varies, with broad-spectrum CBD being THC-free and full-spectrum CBD including trace quantities of THC.

Cannabinoids interact to create an entourage effect, which is one of the most critical advantages of full-spectrum CBD. It is thought that taking all industrial hemp plant parts together is more beneficial than taking them separately, and CBD with a broad spectrum of effects provides more targeted alleviation for specific depression and anxiety symptoms.

Other Benefits To Buy CBD Online:

Pain

CBD has been found in scientific research to help alleviate pain by interacting positively with the body’s endocannabinoid process to minimize inflammation.

Alleviate Cancer-Related Symptoms

CBD has been shown to help with cancer treatment side effects such as vomiting, discomfort, and nausea.

Neuroprotective Benefits

CBD has been demonstrated to be an effective treatment for neurological illnesses such as multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. It has also been shown to have neuroprotective properties.

Heart Health Benefits

CBD is also beneficial for one’s heart health. For example, nine healthy men were given 600mg CBD oil in one study, and researchers found their resting blood pressure lower.

Helps with Sleep & Health Issues

Anxiety, sadness, coffee, medicine, medical ailments, and some environmental factors like loud noises or a bad mattress, for example, can all disrupt your sleep-wake pattern.

CBD improved sleep while also lowering anxiety disorders and social anxiety in a 2019 study. A total of 72 people were administered CBD every day for the duration of the study. 79.2% reported less anxiety in the first month, and 66.7% reported improved sleep.

FAQs: CBD Oil for Stress & Anxiety

Q1. Why should you use CBD oil instead of conventional medicine?

CBD oil is not designed to cure or treat anxiety, and it should not be used as a substitute for prescription medications or your existing treatment plan. Always consult with your doctor to identify the best course of action for your generalized social anxiety disorder and other diagnoses.

Many individuals appreciate CBD products because they help them relax, particularly during stressful situations, and also because they help them fall asleep sooner and remain asleep longer. Traditional drugs have a long list of adverse effects, and while they might help with generalized anxiety disorder, they can also make people feel disconnected and numb.

CBD helps alleviate the unpleasant feelings associated with anxiety disorders while also helping you stay present and enjoy the good things in life. Each person must select which form of assistance is best for them. Overall, CBD is gaining a good reputation, making it worthwhile for many to try.

Q2. What is the recommended dose of CBD oil for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder?

There is no one-size-fits-all solution for determining how much CBD oil to ingest. To begin with, everyone is unique. To attain the same potential advantages as someone twice their weight, a 150-pound individual needs substantially less CBD.

It is also crucial to think about CBD oil’s composition. Full-spectrum cannabidiol, for example, comprises a wide range of components that can have a stronger effect than broad-spectrum cannabidiol.

On the other hand, CBD isolate is a kind of pure cannabidiol that gives the best pound-for-pound outcomes. Therefore, you should only take a small quantity. Start with 5-10mg of CBD each serving as a general rule, and check the label if you are not sure how much that is. CBD products are labeled to indicate how much cannabidiol is in a single serving.

Q3. What is the difference between CBD oil and CBD tincture?

A tincture is often a solution made by steeping herbs in an ethanol solution to produce a concentrated liquid containing the herb’s active components. Oil is any liquid extract of a herb generally mixed with a carrier oil such as MCT oil. The terms tincture and oil are almost interchangeable in the CBD market for the most part.

Q4. Is CBD addictive?

According to the latest WHO studies, CBD does not cause habit-forming or addictive effects.

Conclusion:

Above, we discussed the best CBD oil for anxiety disorders that has proven to be effective in assisting people in overcoming their anxiety disorders. We believe that having this knowledge will aid you in determining which brand to purchase.

All of the brands we have featured have done exceptionally well in the CBD industry, and we are confident their CBD oil will not disappoint you. If you are unsure whether CBD oil should be added to your current supplement regimen, talk to your primary care doctor or a medical professional.

