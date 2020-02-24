Celebrate “Twin Peaks Day” With The Complete Collection On Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In this age of peak TV, it can be hard to pick what to watch. There are just so many options that it is really overwhelming. To make life easier for yourself, you can go back to some old standbys. Shows that have stood the test of time. And since today is “Twin Peaks Day,” it can be hard to argue that there are many other shows that have done so more than “Twin Peaks.”

“Twin Peaks” came out almost 30 years ago and it immediately set fire to the world. In its wake, TV would never look the same. All the shows you watch today only exist because of what this show did back then. TV didn’t look cinematic until David Lynch decided to buck the conventional wisdom of TV.

So when you are watching your shows that have season-long narratives and a strong visual sensibility, it is thanks to “Twin Peaks.” If you have never watched the show or want to refresh your memory of the decades-long story that exists, you can do so in the best quality possible. Because there is an amazing, comprehensive box set that collects the original two-season run, the prequel movie, and the revival season on stunning Blu-ray HD.

There is a lot of content in this box set that isn’t just the show. You will get so much behind the scenes content that will allow you to get even deeper into “Twin Peaks” than before. You can see detailed behind the scenes footage, interview footage, and deleted scenes. With all of that in tandem with every episode of the show and the movie, you will be knee-deep in this Lynchian masterpiece for weeks to come.

What’s great about this set too is that there’s an exclusive that can’t be found on the bare-bones set. With this set, you will get a copy of the groundbreaking pilot episode from 1990 and the instantly iconic 8th episode of the “Twin Peaks” revival on a 4K disc. So if you got the ability to watch a 4K disc at home, you can watch two of the best episodes of TV of all time in the best quality possible.

Nothing is like “Twin Peaks.” Plenty of shows have tried to be like it in the time since its release in 1990. But none can truly reach the mind-blowing levels of this show. If the glut of TV is overwhelming you with how many options there are or how the choices are kind of all mediocre, Twin Peaks may be the show for you. At the very least, you won’t say it’s like anything else you’ve seen.

Get It: Pick up the Twin Peaks: From Z to A Collection ($90; was $156) at Amazon

