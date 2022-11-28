Head on Down to Miami to Check out the work of David Yarrow in Person

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a lot of great artists in the world. Art is one of the most important things that makes life worth living. And one of the best artist around these days is David Yarrow. Capturing iconic imagery with his camera like it was second nature, he has made quite a name for himself with his art. Art you can see in his book that is on sale at Amazon.

With Storytelling by David Yarrow, you can own these gorgeous images of his and gaze at them whenever you feel like it. It’s an amazingly put-together book that really captures the crisp and elegant nature of his work. And if you want to get a better look at his work, you can head on down to Miami this week and see them in person.

This week, you can head on down to Art Miami and check out David Yarrow’s work, available at Maddox Gallery’s booth at Art Miami for Miami Art Week. Maddox Gallery being one of the most well-respected art galleries in the world, working with many of the best artists in the world to display their work all over. David being one of the artists being displayed this week.

Not only is David Yarrow a fantastic artist, but he is also a charitable man. Since 2019, he has helped to raise over $10 million for philanthropic and conservation organizations. So when you buy his book and check out his art at the gallery down at Art Miami, you won’t just be supporting a great artist. You’ll be supporting a great man.

If you’ve been looking for a good gift to get someone this holiday season, Storytelling by David Yarrow is a great gift to put under the tree. And if you are looking for a quick getaway, head on down to Miami and check out his amazing work in person. His work is so striking, you won’t regret making either decision. His work will only be at Art Miami for a week, so be sure to head on down there before time runs out.

Get It: Pick up Storytelling by David Yarrow ($83; was $115) at Amazon

Get it!

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022