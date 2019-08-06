Things are about to get a lot bigger on Mindhunter Season 2—well, and smaller with the introduction of 5’2″ Charles Manson, played by Damon Herriman (the second time the actor’s played the role this summer, after starring as the notorious cult leader in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Season 2 takes place in Atlanta, a few years after the first season. Special agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) are tasked with tackling the chilling Atlanta child murders that took place from 1979 to 1981. As part of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, the team is hoping to learn from past serial killers, including Manson, in the hopes that by tapping into the psyches of some of America’s most abhorred criminals, they’ll crack the case.

Cameron Britton returns to the series as serial killer Ed Kemper. Michael Cerveris joins the cast as the new chief of the serial killer unit, reuniting with his former Fringe co-star Anna Torv.

Executive producer David Fincher (The Social Network, Fight Club) is back to direct more episodes this season. Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James) and Carl Franklin (Devil in a Blue Dress) are also behind the camera.

Here’s a look at the intense Season 2 trailer:

Mindhunter Season 2 will start streaming on August 16.