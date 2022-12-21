Known for impersonating Britney Spears and Nicole Kidman, Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman is finding her way to the big screen…alongside some major co-stars.

The Basics

Age : 34

Someone the other day said, "L.A. is boring heaven and New York is fun hell."

Pizza from Rubirosa.

Mistakenly, I taught children hip-hop.

Four hours.

Men’s Journal: Babylon stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt…and you. Is it the epic send-up of brassy, boozy 1920s Hollywood that it looks like?

Chloe Fineman: It is! I play Marion Davies, silent film star and William Randolph Hearst’s longtime mistress. What I shot was a big plot point that I don’t want to give away. But I can say I got to meet Brad Pitt. I was on a chair napping and drooling. Then someone elbowed me. I opened my eyes and Brad Pitt was in my face saying hello. And I’m covered in drool. It was awesome.

Did your drool help you land a part in Francis Ford Coppola’s self-funded $100 million passion project Megalopolis?

Ha, no. Dustin Hoffman and Adam Driver star in the film. So it’s just crazy to be a part of the cast. The plot was described to me as diving into what really went on in ancient Rome and mirroring that in today’s world.

I’m also in White Noise—now I’m just bragging—which is Noah Baumbach’s new movie. It recently had its premiere and I was dying to go. But then I found myself dangling in a harness 30 feet in the air dressed as Nicole Kidman doing an SNL commercial parody of her iconic AMC ad. Poor me.