Even though he’s played Captain America for nearly a decade, Chris Evans is just like the rest of us: He’s a massive fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are a bunch of Marvel movies he loves, but one stands above the rest.

While Evans enjoyed working on 2011’s Captain America: The First Avengers (his first Marvel film) and 2012’s The Avengers, he still hadn’t settled in as his character, Steve Rogers.

“The first Captain America movie, I just felt like my hair was on fire the whole time. I was just terrified,” Evans says.

For his next turn as Captain America, Evans starred in Captain America: Winter Soldier. The movie remains one of the most critically acclaimed Marvel films, and it also marked a big turning point for Evans.

“I have soft spots for different reasons,” Evans says. “I’d say Captain America: Winter Soldier. It was the first time working with the Russos. Winter Soldier was the first one where I felt like I had my feet on the ground, and actually started to understand the character. I really liked that story, the cast, [and] the Russo brothers… I’ll say Winter Soldier.”

