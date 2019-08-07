Chris Hemsworth had a blast playing Thor again in Avengers: Endgame, and he’ll continue to play the character in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, set for a 2021 release. With Endgame out on digital release, Hemsworth revealed his favorite moment from the film, and it involves a fun interaction with co-star Chris Evans.

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, beware: Spoilers Ahead.

The three-hour runtime of Endgame is packed with funny scenes, exciting moments, and fun character interactions, and for Hemsworth, his favorite part came towards the conclusion of the film during the epic battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin). During the big battle in the third act, Captain America (Evans) helps bail out Thor by wielding his hammer Mjolnir—which can only be used by someone who is deemed “worthy” of it—and giving Thanos a major fight.

Soon after, Thor returns to the fold alongside Captain America and wields Mjolnir, while Cap summons Stormbreaker, Thor’s massive axe that also can only be used by the “worthy.” Hemsworth’s favorite moment comes here, when Thor tells Captain America to switch weapons, tossing him the “little one”, and then the two continue to battle.

Here’s a look at Hemsworth’s favorite moment from Endgame:

.@ChrisHemsworth tells us his favorite scene in Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame! Bring home the biggest movie ever today: https://t.co/j6WuDxta3D pic.twitter.com/Tuuswttc3n — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 5, 2019

The fun moments with Captain America and Thor with Mjolnir are a major payoff to a scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron, in which Cap is almost able to pick up Mjolnir off a table during a party:

Avengers: Endgame is available on digital release, while Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.