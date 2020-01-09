After putting out high-profile films like The Irishman, Six Underground, The King, Triple Frontier, and Marriage Story in 2019, Netflix is going for it again in 2020 in a big way. The streamer has a number of big projects set for release, including new films from actors like Chris Hemsworth, Mark Wahlberg, Chadwick Boseman, Will Ferrell, and Keegan-Michael Key.

COVER STORY: It's Mark Wahlberg's World—We're Just Living in It

Netflix released a long thread on Twitter teasing out 29 movie projects coming in 2020, and while the company still has some it hasn’t revealed yet, there are a number you should get excited about.

Check out the thread below for the full list of movies coming:

Another year of movies is ahead of us! We’ve mentioned a lot of these films already, but here’s a handy list of all the films coming to Netflix this year…so far. (thread) — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

Here’s a spotlight on some of the Netflix films you should keep an eye on in 2020:

Spenser Confidential – March 6, 2020: Mark Wahlberg stars in this film from his frequent collaborator Peter Berg, who he’s worked with multiple times on movies like Mile 22, Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon, and Lone Survivor. Based on the book Wonderland by Ace Atkins, Wahlberg will be playing Detective Spenser—his first name is not revealed in the book series—an ex-cop who gets pulled into solving a case alongside Winston Duke’s Hawk, an up-and-coming MMA fighter. Along with Wahlberg and Duke, the film stars rapper Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura, Donald Cerrone, and Marc Maron. The film is scheduled for a March 6, 2020 release.

Out of the Fire – 2020 Release: Chris Hemsworth trades in Thor’s hammer for this new action film to play Tyler Rake, a mercenary on the black market who is tasked with saving the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by stuntman and stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, who worked on Marvel films like Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool 2, Thor: Ragnarok, and Captain America: Civil War, the film also stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) in a key role. Harbour will be making his own Marvel Cinematic Universe debut when he stars in Black Widow in May, and it’s possible he could interact with Hemsworth’s Thor in future films. This “action-packed” film was written by Joe Russo, half of the Russo Brothers directing duo who handled the Avengers saga for Marvel.

Eurovision – 2020 Release: If you’ve never watched the Eurovision Song Contest, now is the time to learn about it. In this new comedy from Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams reunite from that film to star as Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, aspiring musicians who get chosen to represent their country at the mega-competition. The film was co-written by Ferrell and also stars Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato. Ferrell even went to the finals of the 2018 Eurovision competition to do some research, talking with contestants and taking in the atmosphere.

Da 5 Bloods – 2020 Release: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is teaming up with director Spike Lee for this war drama that follows four African American Vietnam veterans years after the war. The group returns to Vietnam to search for the missing remains of their squad leader and the added bonus of possibly uncovering buried treasure. Along with the Boseman, the film stars Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Giancarlo Esposito and Norm Lewis. This isn’t the first time Lee has taken on a war film: He directed the 2008 World War II drama Miracle at St. Anna.

Here are a couple more films to keep an eye on, including ones from Mindhunter director David Fincher, actor Armie Hammer, and comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Ed Helms:

Mank – Directed by David Fincher

MANK: From director David Fincher, the story centers around the writing of CITIZEN KANE. Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, and Lily Collins star. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

Rebecca

REBECCA: Director Ben Wheatley’s adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s novel (adapted by Hitchcock in 1940) follows a newly-married young woman (Lily James) who finds herself battling the shadow of her husband’s (Armie Hammer) dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

Jingle Jangle

JINGLE JANGLE: From writer/director David E. Talbert, a holiday musical tale of an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention. Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key and Madelen Mills star. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

Coffee & Kareem

COFFEE & KAREEM: A Detroit cop reluctantly teams with his girlfriend’s 11 year-old son to clear his name and take down the city’s most ruthless criminal. Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson star. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

Check out more movies and TV shows to stream here:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!