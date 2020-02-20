Chris Pratt has a very big year ahead. The Guardians of the Galaxy star has wrapped shooting on the action film The Tomorrow War, which will be released in December, and he’s about to depart on a worldwide shoot for the third Jurassic World sequel for a big chunk of 2020. It’s the normal routine for a star as big as Pratt.

While promoting his animated movie Onward, Pratt stopped by The Ellen Show to talk about what’s coming up, including a story about how the crew of The Tomorrow War traveled to Iceland to shoot a major sequence in the film. Pratt said that the team shot on a glacier that’s never been filmed on before—but that wasn’t the biggest surprise from the shoot.

“One of the ideas was to make [Tomorrow War] feel global, so we shot on a glacier in Iceland,” Pratt said. “It was never shot on. It’s unbelievable. It’s really hard to shoot there, especially when [it’s] winter and there’s four hours of sunlight per day. And when we got there, they had uncovered—a couple weeks before a couple had been found in a fissure that had fallen down. They had been there for over 80 years. They were fully preserved in their glacier hiking clothes from like 1930 or 1940. They had supplies, rations, and a note. They had gone missing, but finally were found. It was crazy. Thankfully we got out and no one fell in any holes.”

Here’s a look:

Pratt also spoke about his upcoming sequel Jurassic World 3, which he’s about to start shooting “I’m leaving tomorrow!”), and about the classic franchise cast members coming back:

“This feels like [the end] of the series. I’m not allowed to say anything, but I’ll tell you everything,” Pratt joked. “It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care, but I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and it;s going to feel very much like how Avengers: Endgame brought everyone back in Marvel. The script is unbelievable. I can’t wait.”

Pratt also spoke about how long he’ll be shooting Jurassic World 3, getting a terrible honeymoon sunburn, his birthday gift of pigs, and more. Check out the rest here from The Ellen Show:

