Chris Pratt is taking a break from his mega franchises of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World for a new action thriller, Ghost Draft. The new film has a sci-fi premise where Pratt’s main character gets pulled from the past to fight in a future war against aliens that could decide the fate of humanity itself.

Things are starting to ramp up with casting on the new movie, with Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) joining the cast alongside GLOW star Betty Gilpin (per Variety) and Veep star Sam Richardson (per Deadline). With casting speeding up, shooting is expected to start at the end of the summer in September, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For Pratt, this is another potential action franchise to jump-start in between his other major franchises. Pratt recently appeared in Avengers: Endgame, and coming up in the future alongside Ghost Draft he has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (likely for a 2022 release), Jurassic World 3, the comic book adaptation Cowboy Ninja Viking, and he may also star in Taylor Sheridan’s (Yellowstone, Sicario) next action drama about a special forces operative working to take down a drug cartel.

As one of the fittest guys in Hollywood, Pratt likely will be training hard for the role. Here are the workouts he previously used to train for Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Zero Dark Thirty. Pratt likely will be using similar training plans for this new film.

Here’s a look at all the key stuff you should know about Ghost Draft: