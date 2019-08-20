Chris Pratt is taking a break from his mega franchises of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World for a new action thriller, Ghost Draft. The new film has a sci-fi premise where Pratt’s main character gets pulled from the past to fight in a future war against aliens that could decide the fate of humanity itself.
Things are starting to ramp up with casting on the new movie, with Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) joining the cast alongside GLOW star Betty Gilpin (per Variety) and Veep star Sam Richardson (per Deadline). With casting speeding up, shooting is expected to start at the end of the summer in September, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
For Pratt, this is another potential action franchise to jump-start in between his other major franchises. Pratt recently appeared in Avengers: Endgame, and coming up in the future alongside Ghost Draft he has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (likely for a 2022 release), Jurassic World 3, the comic book adaptation Cowboy Ninja Viking, and he may also star in Taylor Sheridan’s (Yellowstone, Sicario) next action drama about a special forces operative working to take down a drug cartel.
As one of the fittest guys in Hollywood, Pratt likely will be training hard for the role. Here are the workouts he previously used to train for Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Zero Dark Thirty. Pratt likely will be using similar training plans for this new film.
Here’s a look at all the key stuff you should know about Ghost Draft:
- The Star: Chris Pratt is playing the lead role, a husband and father who is drafted from the past to fight a war in the future that “relies on his ability to confront his past,” according to Variety.
- The Director: Chris McKay. Pratt has previously worked with McKay on The LEGO Movie, as McKay served as an animation co-director on that film.
- The Plot: The film is set in the future where humanity is fighting a war and losing to an alien invasion, so to fight back, scientists develop a way to draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.
- The Cast: Along with Pratt, Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons has joined the cast alongside Betty Gilpin (GLOW) and Sam Richardson (Veep). Simmons will reportedly play Pratt’s Father (Hollywood Reporter), while Richardson and Gilpin’s characters are currently unknown. Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale) already joined the film in July, and will play a woman who Pratt’s character meets in the future, according to The Wrap.
- The Producers: Skydance will be producing and financing the film. The company knows its way around the action genre, as it previously produced Mission: Impossible—Fallout, the Star Trek franchise, and has movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Will Smith’s Gemini Man coming up.
- Release Date: There’s no release date set, but if filming begins in September as scheduled, it’s possible the film could be finished in time for a Fall 2020 release.