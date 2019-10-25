In the upcoming racing film Ford v Ferrari, actors Christian Bale and Matt Damon play a driver and auto designer who clash with executives, rival teams, and each other as they try and win the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. Based on a new clip released for the film there will be quite a bit of clashing going on.

The film follows Bale’s Ken Miles and Damon’s Carroll Shelby as they design and test a new car for the Ford Motor Company that can defeat the Ferrari team, which won the Le Mans race every year from 1960 through 1965. (And pro tip: If you don’t want to know the results of the real race, don’t Google it.)

For the clip released for the film, it shows Bale’s character as he gets infuriated with a rules official on race day while he tries to prepare his car. When he’s threatened with getting disqualified, Miles picks up a hammer and starts working on the car right there, making sure the car is on the level. Miles finishes off by shouting to the official: “Happy Bill?!”

Check out the Ford v Ferrari clip below:

Ford v Ferrari will be released on November 15.

