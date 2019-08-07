American Psycho, 2000

One of Bale’s first major Hollywood body transformations came for his role as Patrick Bateman in the dark comedy/thriller American Psycho, based on the book by Bret Easton Ellis. Bale worked out methodically to get a six-pack and a lean, muscular physique to play Bateman, who is obsessed with appearances—both physical and career-wise. Bale spoke with The Guardian about his preparation for the role.

“Working out took over my life,” Bale said. “I became fascinated with talking about the body, and diet, and the gym. It made me very judgmental of other people’s bodies as well.”

