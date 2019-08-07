Batman Begins, 2005 – The Dark Knight, 2008 – The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Bale muscled up three different times to play the iconic superhero Batman for Christopher Nolan’s critically-acclaimed Dark Knight series. When he first prepared for the role, Bale was coming off his work in The Machinist, for which he lost 63 pounds. So Bale went to the extreme, adding 100 pounds to his body, most of it pure muscle. Bale added so much that Nolan asked him to drop a few pounds before filming, which the two discussed in this TV interview.

