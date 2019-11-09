Clint Eastwood’s dedication knows no bounds. Case in point: The 89-year-old filmmaker continued to churn away on his upcoming movie, Richard Jewell, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot, despite the proximity of the recent Barham Fire. (Editor’s note: If firefighters advise you to leave, regardless of where you are, heed their advice.)

The Warner Bros. Studio offices in Burbank, California, were evacuated due to the brush fire, but Eastwood refused to leave, according to his son Scott Eastwood. He took to Instagram, writing:

“This is from a couple hours ago. Security told us to evacuate the studio. But my 89 year old father said. “No were good, There’s work to be done. “ then we went into the mixing stage and all watched his new movie @richardjewellfilm As he would say, get back to work and shut up. *True story*. By the way it was a Saturday.”

Here’s Eastwood’s Instagram post:

Eastwood’s new film is about the true-life story of Richard Jewell, who was thrust into the spotlight after discovering the bomb that was planted at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Paul Walter Hauser stars as Jewell; Sam Rockwell plays the lawyer who defended him; and the film also stars Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, and Kathy Bates.

Richard Jewell will be released on December 13, 2019.

