Kumail Nanjiani, the star of the new movie Stuber, discusses a comedy podcast, a pair of purple kicks, a not-boring classic film, and his other recent obsessions.

Film

A cinematographer suggested I watch The Conformist, about a Mussolini operative out to assassinate a professor. I’m not as well-versed in the visual elements of moviemaking as I am in the writing, and the film was an education. It was stunning and not at all boring, like some classics.

Podcast

I’ve been listening to Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. On it, Conan goes deeper with guests than he does on TV, and you see a different side of him—like how he’s more insecure than you might imagine, which I find inspiring to hear. The Lisa Kudrow episode was especially good.

Game

I’ve been a video game fan my whole life. I like the realistic blockbuster games, but recently, I’ve been playing an indie release called Far: Lone Sails. It’s set in some sort of post-apocalyptic world that you drive around and explore in this massive car-machine. The mood is very contemplative.

Footwear

Last year, I bought a pair of dark purple Ted Baker Sarpio Sneakers in London that I struggle not to wear. I usually dress conservatively, but I like for my shoes to be bright, which is why I like these. And they’re comfortable.

—As told to J.R. Sullivan