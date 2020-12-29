Complete List of Everything Leaving Netflix on January 1

In case you haven’t heard, there is a (very) large list of popular TV shows and movies heading for the Netflix exit doors on January 1. So if you’ve been waiting for that perfect time to binge Indiana Jones, or the Office, or Back to the Future, or––well, you get the picture.

Below is a list of all the shows that will be leaving Netflix once we ring in 2021. Let the bingeing, begin.

3 Idiots (2009)

A Dangerous Woman (1993)

A Girl Like Grace (2015)

A Good Wife (Season 1)

Airplane! (1980)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Alpha and Omega: The Legend of the Saw Tooth Cave (2014)

Alpha Dog (2006)

An Education (2009)

An Innocent Mistake (Season 1)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Beowulf (2007)

Beyond the Mat (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Case Closed (2015)

Case Closed (Season 1)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

Code Name: Geronimo (2012)

Colombiana (2011)

Coneheads (1993)

Cookie’s Fortune (1999)

Darna Mana Hai (2003)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Doomsday Preppers (Season 1)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Drugs, Inc. (Season 6)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Ex-Boyfriend (Season 1)

Fall Girls (2019)

Fargo (1996)

Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Glory (1989)

Gossip Girl (Seasons 1-6)

Grand Hotel (Seasons 1-3)

Happy 300 Days (Season 1)

Heartthrob (2017)

Heist (2015)

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

How to Change the World (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

I’m in Love with a Church Girl (2013)

In Between (2012)

In Between (Season 1)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Jake’s Buccaneer Blast (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Jora 10 Numbaria (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain (2011)

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny (2010)

Knights of Sidonia (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original

Knockaround Guys (2002)

Krystal (2017)

Lego Friends (5 Seasons)

Lego Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Lust, Caution (2007)

Maacher Jhol (2017)

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story (2017)

Mars (Seasons 1-2)

Mean Dreams (2016)

Mean Streets (1973)

Mr. Young (2013)

Mr. Young (Seasons 1-2)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Octonauts (Seasons 1-3)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Patriots Day (2016)

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

Planetarium (2016)

Poltergeist (1982)

Poseidon (2006)

Possession (2002)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Raising Cain (1992)

Reckoning (Limited Series)

Red Dragon (2002)

Reincarnated (2012)

RV (2006)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Super Dark Times (2017)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Clique (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Inbetweeners (Seasons 1-3)

The Interview (2014)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Notebook (2004)

The Office (Seasons 1-9)

The Patriot (2000)

The Producers (2005)

The Queen (2006)

The Rehearsal (2016)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Seasons 1-3)

The Story of Us (1999)

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (Season 1)

The Town (2010)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Witches (1990)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

This Christmas (2007)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Troy (2004)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Visions (2015)

WarGames (1983)

Wazir (2016)

What Is Love? (2012)

What is Love? (Season 1)

Who’s The One (2011)

Who’s the One (Season 1)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011)

