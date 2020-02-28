Michael B. Jordan is ready to step back into the ring for Creed 3. After launching a new franchise with the Creed films alongside Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, Jordan is set to return for a third installment of Creed. MGM has brought in Zach Baylin, who wrote the upcoming film King Richard with Will Smith, to write the script for the third Creed film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the film is still in the early stages, a third Creed film was a near certainty after the box office success of Creed II, which made over $214 million worldwide. The first Creed film was directed by Ryan Coogler, while the sequel was directed by Steven Caple Jr.; no director has yet been announced for the new Creed installment.

When Creed II debuted, Jordan said he would be excited to play the role again, and now that is coming to fruition. It might be some time before Creed 3 starts filming, as Jordan has become one of the most in-demand actors and producers in Hollywood.

Jordan’s next big project coming up is Without Remorse, an adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel that is being directed by Sicario 2’s Stefano Sollima. That film will be released on September 18, 2020. Jordan also has other projects on his schedule including a new untitled David O. Russell movie with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie, as well as the film A Journal for Jordan, which will be directed by Denzel Washington.

Keep up with more of what Jordan has coming next and his past training for Creed with Men’s Journal’s coverage here:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!