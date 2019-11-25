Daniel Craig’s mission is coming to an end. After starring as the iconic spy in the James Bond series for over a decade, the actor confirmed that the upcoming film No Time To Die will be his last performance as Bond.

“I’ve had a really good run, and I think doing this movie was the right thing to do,” Craig told USA Today. “It was the right thing to do one more.”

Craig has starred in five total Bond films, including No Time to Die, which will be released on April 8, 2020. Craig first signed on to play Bond in 2005 and starred in Casino Royale in 2006. Craig followed with 2008’s Quantum of Solace, the highly-acclaimed Skyfall in 2012, and Spectre in 2015.

With No Time to Die, Craig is completing an arc for his Bond character that started in Casino Royale. That was a soft reboot of the series, which was well-received by critics and fans and showed Bond first earning his 00 agent status to open the movie. The latest Bond film is the 25th official entry of the series and is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who also wrote the film along with Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

While plot details have mostly been kept under wraps, the kickoff premise of the film has been released by the official 007 website. No Time to Die picks up as Bond has “left active service when his friend, the CIA officer Felix Leiter, enlists his help in the search for a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that the scientist was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

On the plot, Craig said that “I think we’ve done something really wonderful. ’We’ve got an amazing story and something that’s going to be surprising for people. It’s all going to come together. There’s many a slip between cup and lip, as they say.”

With Craig hanging up his Walther PPK for future Bond films, the big question after No Time to Die is a simple one: Who will play James Bond next?

