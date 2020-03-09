Daniel Craig was live from New York on Saturday night for his second outing as SNL host. Though MGM and Eon Productions recently announced that April would be no time for No Time to Die, instead pushing the release back to November, the suave British superstar had been booked on Saturday Night Live to promote the film anyway.

Lucky for him, Craig has a lot more going on professionally than just the latest James Bond adventure. He starred as the thick-accented Southern detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out last year, and the SNL writers wrung all the humor they can from throwing Craig into one wild character and accent after another. And every sketch, too, seemed to give Craig a slightly more hideous, absurd wig than the last.

Craig’s of course capable of playing goofy—you have to be, to have starred in Cowboys & Aliens. But Knives Out and the odd gig on SNL really unlock that side of him, the silliness that only rarely surfaces in work like Logan Lucky or that time he cameoed as a stormtrooper in The Force Awakens.

It was a night of big accents and bigger wigs, returning bits and a guest spot for Elizabeth Warren. We picked out the six best sketches that let Craig lose the tux and go wild.

