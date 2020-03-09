5 / 6

“On the Couch” is another musical sketch that casts Craig in a big-wig bit part, but the songwriting is the star here. As Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, and musical guest The Weeknd rap about winding up “on the couch” night after night, the sketch quickly goes full-tilt into something Andy Samberg would have cooked up on the show a decade ago: “I say hello, and/ I’m sleepin’ on the couch tonight.” And worse yet, it’s revealed that The Weeknd’s “wife” actually broke up with him five years ago—and married Craig. “You really can’t keep comin’ here, bud,” Craig snaps. “It’s gahta stahp, OK?”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!