After a brief opening monologue, Craig transitioned into this deceptive “sneak peek” of No Time to Die. The cinematography perfectly captures the golden hue of the Craig-era Bond films, and it’s not until Chloe Fineman really leans into her vague French accent and Mikey Day tells Bond that he won a craps roll that you can tell it’s a sketch. Bond quickly becomes a craps champ, Kate McKinnon (as an old gambling lady, naturally) flashes him, and he orders his new trademark drink—”a vodka and Red Bull pint glass, please.” As of this sketch, he isn’t Craig anymore…he’s Simba, King of the Jungle.

