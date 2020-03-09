1 / 6

Spent two hours in a theater trying to figure out what sort of accent Craig committed to for Knives Out? SNL has a sketch for you. Craig undergoes a brilliant character arc here, playing himself. He starts the sketch as a classy actor and ends as a classy actor who loves puking all over the set. An outsized Beck Bennett performance as the wholly unqualified dialect coach greatly overshadows Craig’s own work, but it’s worth it to see Craig so gleeful about doing 10-gallon-hat Southern accents.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!