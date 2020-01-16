Daniel Craig Will Always Be James Bond in New Heineken Commercial

Once James Bond, always James Bond. Daniel Craig learned that the hard way in a new Heineken advert themed around the upcoming Bond flick, No Time to Die.

In the ad, the people of Matera, Italy, can’t discern Craig from his M16 agent alter ego as he chases after a taxi that’s gone off with his passport and wallet. Although unlike Bond, Craig gets a little winded sprinting uphill.

The spot filmed in the southern Italian city where a key action sequence in the movie was shot (see it here in the trailer). Craig ultimately tracks down his taxi driver, then steals a tuxedo to blend into a fancy party (ever the classic Bond getup).

By the end of the journey, Craig sits down for a drink. When the bartender impulsively places a martini glass before Craig, he looks for a Heineken instead. Not exactly a classic Bond move—especially given the new Heineken 0.0 brews are alcohol-free.

Check out the fun video here:

No Time To Die will be in theaters on April 8, 2020.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!