Just like Joaquin Phoenix did in the new Joker movie, Saturday Night Live just gave us the origin story of an iconic character. This week on SNL host David Harbour starred in Grouch, a parody skit using the new Joker movie as a template to tell the origin story of Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street.

Harbour plays this version of Oscar, who goes from being a garbage worker to becoming the Grouch we all know (and kinda love) from the famous series. The skit has hilarious appearances from other Sesame Street characters, including Bert and Ernie, who get mugged and stabbed in an alleyway for their rubber duckie, as well as The Count, who is addicted to drugs.

“If everyone calls you trash and everyone treats you like trash, why don’t you just become trash?” Harbour’s Oscar says.

Here’s a look at the skit:

Harbour will next be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian in Black Widow. The film will be released on May 1, check out everything you need to know about the movie and the upcoming MCU films here: