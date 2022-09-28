It’s been a busy 24 hours for Deadpool fans. If you’ve missed the flurry of activity and announcements on social media, we’ll catch you up. First, Deadpool 3 officially has a release date—Sept. 6, 2024—and star Ryan Reynolds has been dropping some juicy (and potentially confusing) hints about what’s to come in the new film. Yesterday, he released a short video telling fans that he and the rest of the production team “have been working very hard” on the next installment in the franchise, and that he’s been thinking deeply on how to nail Deadpool’s entry into the MCU.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one,” Reynolds says in the video.

Then comes the kicker: “I have nothing.”

As a supposed last-ditch move to save the film, Reynolds asks his longtime pal/enemy, Hugh Jackman, if he’d want to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

“Yeah, sure Ryan,” Jackman says while ambling by in the background.

And that’s it—a short teaser on Wolverine’s return. You can watch the full video below:

But wait. Longtime fans will remember that Wolverine died in the 2017 film Logan. So how could the character suddenly come to life to be in the new Deadpool movie? In an ever-expanding MCU, these criss-crossing character arcs are starting to get very, very confusing.

Don’t worry—Reynolds and Jackman released another video today that clears up the confusion. Sort of.

Seated together, the duo begin by stating they want to answer some questions about Wolverine’s appearance in Deadpool 3.

“Like, for example, how is Wolverine alive?” Jackman says.

Reynolds chimes in to explain that the events depicted in Logan took place in 2029. That film is a “totally separate thing” and they are “not touching that.” Then, as he’s about to explain “what happens in our film,” the audio fades out and the iconic intro to “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” by Wham! fades in.

No, seriously—watch it in the video below.

So it’s a total tease. If you have questions about how and why Wolverine is appearing in Deadpool 3, you’ll have to keep waiting—either until next fall or until Reynolds and Jackman release another clue on the internet.

Deadpool 3 will premiere on Sept. 6, 2024.

