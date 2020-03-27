Deal Alert: Get The 4K Blu Ray of “Goodfellas” for $15

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of guys are gonna have plenty of time to enjoy movies and TV shows for the foreseeable future. You can certainly use the time to dive into some new stuff. But in a time of crisis, why not go for some comfort food? And for guys all around the world, what’s a better example of cinematic comfort food than Goodfellas?

Goodfellas has been a favorite for guys immediately since it’s release in 1990. 30 years later, it’s even more popular. So why not use this free time a lot of us have now to give this epic another whirl? And why not pick it up from Amazon in the best possible quality possible?

With every new home media format, Goodfellas can always be found in the early stages. But the sad truth is, Goodfellas has never had a great home video release. Sure, tons of special features and the ability to watch it at a moment’s notice is great. But the AV presentation until now has left a lot to be desired.

Thanks to this 4K Blu ray release, Goodfellas finally has the release a classic of its status deserves. This disc is better than seeing it at the movie theater. The picture has never been better, transporting you back to 70s/80s New York like never before. And the audio will make “Layla” sound better than ever.

Since you have a lot of time these days, you can utilize that time to dive into the special features and learn about this classic. Listen to Scorsese and others from the movie talk about it with a few commentary tracks. Not to mention other features meant to fully illuminate the making of this iconic piece of work.

If you got a 4K blu ray player or are looking for one, you should add Goodfellas to your collection. It’s a really great demo disc to show off how even older movies can benefit from the new tech. Spend your time indoors watching Henry Hill and company go from rags to riches in style.

