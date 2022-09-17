Disaster to Master—How Frank Eufemia Fought His Way to the Top

Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

As President & CEO of Family First Life National, Frank Eufemia has worked hard to get where he is today. He has been an integral part of the growth of Family First Life, the #1 Insurance IMO in the country, and, as one of the original 9 FFL agents, he has helped teach thousands of agents the key to selling Mortgage Protection Life Insurance. Eufemia is driven by helping agents become successful by shortening the learning curve that he dealt with at the beginning of his insurance career.

How it all began

In 2009, Eufemia’s struggling mortgage company closed, and he lost everything in the recession. But he and his wife weren’t ready to give up—in fact, they decided to start their own insurance business focused specifically on the life insurance industry, targeting mainly mortgage protection life insurance, final expense life insurance, and annuities. In November of 2021, all his hard work finally paid off and Eufemia was able to become a Managing Partner with Integrity Marketing group. The merger with Integrity has given Eufemia and FFL-National the ability to help and serve more clients and agents than they have ever thought possible.

His accomplishments

Frank Eufemia was one of the first FFL agents to be inducted into the FFL HOF (Hall of Fame) on both the agent side (over $400,000 personally in issue paid premium in 1 year) and the management side (over $10,000,000 in annual premium issued in a year by the whole team). He’s also been Top 5 in Sales and Top 10 in the Company as far as the Agency Volume—the numbers clearly speak for themselves. Beyond work, Eufemia has been coaching football for 15-plus years and volunteers at an Orphanage called Sandy Bay Lighthouse Ministry in Roatan, Honduras, where he has faithfully been promoting and raising money for them since 2019.

The core of who he is and what he stands for

Frank Eufemia wants to be seen as a selfless, innovative leader with a servant’s heart. That’s why he’s passionate about not only helping agents but helping clients. To him, it’s not about trying to “make a sale” but rather just connecting to people, listening to them, and genuinely helping them understand the right plan for them and their families. Helping people has always been Eufemia’s great passion, especially his children. Because children do not get to decide where they are born or who their parents are, his passion is to help the less fortunate kids and, hopefully, give them the confidence to chase their dreams.

