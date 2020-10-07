Disc Diaries: Five Great New Blu Ray Releases To Pick Up

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If one thing has gone up in the world this year, it has been media consumption. Being stuck at home means your options are fairly limited in what you can do. So people like to start up their favorite app to stream some of their favorite stuff and try out some new things.

But streaming is not the most reliable option out there. WiFi can be spotty and make it hard to watch anything, let alone the fact that even with all the apps there are now it can be hard to find what you want to watch. And the quality of the image just isn’t great.

Luckily, there are still physical media being made these days. If you want to watch something with no issues over streaming or availability at the best possible quality, you will want to pick up some blu rays. You can build up a little library and make the most out of your home media needs.

Every week, there are tons of titles being released that are great to own and watch. To get October started off right, we will be highlighting a handful of great movies that came out in September. Titles that are great to have year-round and a few that are great to have all year round.

So if you want to watch stuff at home with the best possible quality, then you’ll want to pick up some blu rays and some of the blu rays we have highlighted below.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!