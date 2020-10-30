Disc Diaries: October’s Great New Blu Ray Releases

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

October is almost over. Pretty crazy to think that Halloween is tomorrow and soon after that, the Holiday season is coming in fast behind it. Soon enough, it’s gonna be time to start planning what gifts you’re gonna get for people. Or, you can start getting gifts going right now and save yourself some stress later.

With the end of October here, that means we can look back at the month’s releases of Blu-ray discs. For anyone in your life that is a big movie/media fan, new blu-ray discs will be a great gift for them. No streaming compression and tons of special features. It’s a dream for those who are sick of buffering on apps.

Looking back at all that was released, it was a very strong month. A good variety of discs of all genres and tones. Everyone can be represented with these picks. You might even see some picks in there that you might decide to gift for yourself now. We wouldn’t blame you since we did the same with a few.

Whether you’re going to get some of these for a movie lover in your life or for yourself, all of these new blu-ray releases are great and are worthy of purchasing. Anyone will have a good time hanging out at home on a cold night with the releases below keeping them company.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!