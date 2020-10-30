Disc Diaries: October’s Great New Blu Ray Releases

300 4K UHD Blu-Ray GET IT!

300 is one of the most visual arresting movies to come out in the 2000’s. It’s never quite gotten the release on home video it deserves. Until now. This 4K disc really hits all the heightened visuals that Zack Snyder ripped forth from the comic and wrangled to screen.

Get It: Pick up the 300 4K UHD Blu-Ray ($25) at Best Buy

