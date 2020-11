Friday the 13th Collection Blu-Ray GET IT!

On a cold night, there’s nothing like curling up underneath a blanket on the couch and throwing on some of the adventures of Jason Voorhees. With this brand new box set, you will get to go through all 12 movies with fantastic transfers and hours of special features.

Get It: Pick up the Friday the 13th Collection Blu-Ray ($130) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!