Shutter Island 4K UHD Blu-Ray

This Marty/Leo collab is a bit of a divisive one in filmdom. But there is one thing no one can argue against. This is a truly gorgeous movie and this 4K disc makes it look better than ever, truly immersing you in the lush nightmare that this movie is.

Get It: Pick up the Shutter Island 4K UHD Blu-Ray ($20) at Amazon

