Disc Diaries: Some November Blu-ray Releases For Holiday Gifting

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holiday season is finally here and that means it is time to get your holiday shopping going. There’s no reason to let it all get away from you, making it so you need to do some last-minute shopping. Do it now while you can. Especially because there are some great deals going around.

Even better than the deals going around are the new releases that came out in the last month. That’s right, November has seen a good selection of new Blu-ray releases. All kinds of choices for you to pick up and pass the time with. All with the stunning picture that can turn any living room into a home theater.

Now, there are a lot of movies that came out in the last month, so we are back with our suggestions for the best of the month. All of these movies could be picked up with no worries at all. The quality of the AV presentation is just as high as the actual quality of the movie’s themselves.

We have actually picked up all of these releases. Most of them movies, a little bit of TV in there. And all of these releases have greatly impressed us. It has made working from home a whole lot easier since we can unwind after the workload is done with some new stories.

So if you want to pick up some new blu-ray releases as a gift for yourself or a loved one, check out the picks we made below. You won’t regret a single one.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!