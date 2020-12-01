Disc Diaries: Some November Blu-ray Releases For Holiday Gifting

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection 4K Blu-ray GET IT!

Missing the days when you were waiting for winter to come? Now you can revisit the glory days of Westeros in stunning 4K with this brand new box set collecting the entire run of Game of Thrones. It’ll be like watching it for the first time again.

Get It: Pick up the Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection 4K Blu-ray ($192; was $255) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!