



After making its debut in 2019, Disney Plus is ready to get bigger in 2020. Already filled with classic and iconic films from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney libraries, the streaming service has a number of new shows and big movies coming to the platform. (Beware, there some spoilers ahead for the movies and TV shows mentioned.)

The Mandalorian was one of the most-watched series of the year—and sparked a massive amount of memes with Baby Yoda on the internet—and it’ll be coming back for Season 2 in the Fall of 2020, according to showrunner and director Jon Favreau. On top of that, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will make its major TV debut with two series: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, which was bumped up from 2021 by Disney.

Along with those, integral Marvel movies will be hitting the service. Due to previous licensing deals and contracts that were done before the launch of Disney Plus, some titles have been on other streaming services for a while, including many of the big Marvel films. Movies like Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Infinity War have been streaming on Netflix because of those deals, but in 2020, those Marvel titles will return home to Disney.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights coming to Disney Plus in 2020:

The Mandalorian Season 2 – Fall 2020: After a thrilling first season, The Mandalorian will take another trip across the Star Wars galaxy in Season 2. The first season ended on a cliffhanger with Mando (Pedro Pascal) seemingly defeating villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and escaping with Baby Yoda—but Gideon in fact survived and revealed that he has the Darksaber, an ancient and an ancient and powerful black-bladed lightsaber weapon. It’s likely Season 2 will feature Mando trying to find Baby Yoda’s home world along with the mystery of how Gideon obtained that weapon.

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Fall 2020: The six-episode series will pick up with Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The duo will be facing off with villain Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who appeared in Captain America: Civil War, while also dealing with the rise of John Walker as U.S. Agent, a militaristic, harsh, government-sanctioned successor to Captain America.

Marvel’s WandaVision – Winter 2020: Starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, the show will explore how Wanda comes to be known as Scarlet Witch, her classic comic book name. The show will tie directly into the events of the next Doctor Strange film, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which will be released on May 7, 2021. The series also includes a number of characters connected to MCU films, including Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis (Thor films), Randall Park as Jimmy Woo (Ant-Man and the Wasp), and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (Captain Marvel). The show was originally set to debut in 2021, but was bumped up to 2020, adding even more excitement to the MCU series.

Black Panther – March 4: This epic story follows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he takes the mantle as Black Panther and the leader of Wakanda. Directed by Ryan Coogler (Creed). T’Challa fights against an enemy with a connection to Wakanda, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and tries to keep his nation from falling apart. Black Panther 2 will be released in 2022. Here’s a look at how both Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan trained to get ripped and ready for the film.

Avengers: Infinity War – June 25: The first part of the epic Avengers saga kicks off with Infinity War, following heroes like Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) as they try and take down the powerful and dangerous Thanos (Josh Brolin). Avengers: Endgame is already streaming on Disney Plus, and this will complete the saga once it hits the streaming service.

Here’s a look at the rest of the movies and shows hitting Disney Plus in 2020 (List compiled in January 2020, will update as time goes on):

January 2020

Cool Runnings (Jan. 1)

Holes (Jan. 1)

February 2020

Big Business (Feb. 1)

Around the World in 80 Days (Feb. 1)

Old Dogs (Feb. 9)

Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United (Feb. 16)

March 2020

Black Panther (Mar. 4)

Bedtime Stories (Mar. 5)

G-Force (Mar. 15)

A Wrinkle in Time (Mar. 25)

April 2020

Prom (Apr. 1)

The Odd Life of Timothy Green (Apr. 1)

Mars Needs Moms (Apr. 1)

The Last Song (Apr. 1)

Frankenweenie (Apr. 1)

National Treasure (Apr. 30)

May 2020

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (May 1)

Homeward Bound II (May 1)

George of the Jungle (May 1)

John Carter (May 2)

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story (May 22)

June 2020

Walt & El Grupo: The Untold Adventures (Jun. 9)

The Pirate Fairy (Jun. 15)

Tarzan (Jun. 23)

Tarzan II (Jun. 23)

Avengers: Infinity War (Jun. 25)

July 2020

Race to Witch Mountain (Jul. 1)

The Mighty Ducks (Jul. 1)

The Big Green (Jul. 1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (Jul. 29)

The Incredibles 2 (Jul. 30)

August 2020

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Aug. 5)

September 2020

Cinderella (Sept. 1)

Christopher Robin (Sept. 5)

Disney Nature: Oceans (Sept. 19)

October 2020

Mr. Holland’s Opus (Oct. 1)

Maleficent (Oct. 1)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua (Oct. 1)

Beauty and the Beast (Oct. 1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Oct. 30)

November 2020

Mr. Magoo (Nov. 1)

Planes (Nov. 5)

Planes: Fire and Rescue (Nov. 5)

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (Nov. 5)

A Christmas Carol (Nov. 6)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (Nov. 28)

Into the Woods (Nov. 28)

December 2020

Sky High (Dec. 1)

Max Keeble’s Big Move (Dec. 1)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Dec. 2)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Dec. 11)

January 2021

D2: The Mighty Ducks (Jan. 1, 2021)

D3: The Mighty Ducks (Jan. 1, 2021)

Mary Poppins Returns (Jan. 9, 2021)

February 2021

You Again (Feb. 1, 2021)

April 2021

Treasure Buddies (Apr. 1, 2021)

The Lone Ranger (Apr. 30, 2021)

May 2021

Tinkerbell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (May 17, 2021)

The Jungle Book (May 30, 2021)

June 2021

Adventures in Babysitting (June 1, 2021)

August 2021

Underdog (Aug. 1, 2021)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 (Aug. 1, 2021)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3 (Aug. 1, 2021)

September 2021

Tomorrowland (Sept. 1, 2021)

Spooky Buddies (Sept. 1, 2021)

October 2021

The Search for Santa Paws (Oct1, 2021)

McFarland, USA (Oct. 23, 2021)

November 2021

Space Buddies (Nov. 1, 2021)

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (Nov. 1, 2021)

The Pixar Story (Nov. 18, 2021)

