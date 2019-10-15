Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, launches on Nov. 12 with a treasure trove of classic and new content. The company announced “basically everything” in the lineup—619 titles in total—via Twitter on Oct. 14, one movie and TV show at a time. That’s one massive thread, and a lot of content to look forward to (and roll your eyes at). Here’s what’s in store.

Star Wars fans can get their fix on the service, which offers most of the films as well as the Clone Wars and Rebels TV shows. The new Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian will also join them when Disney+ goes live.

Disney+ will be the new home for Marvel movies, too. Though about half of the MCU will arrive in 2020 due to contract issues with other streaming services, Captain Marvel will be there this November alongside Iron Man, Ant-Man, and several other MCU films. Endgame drops in December, and presumably the smattering of upcoming Marvel TV shows will follow shortly afterward.

The service is advertised as the ideal option for family streaming, and it encompasses all the animated Disney classics, from Cinderella and Peter Pan to The Princess and the Frog and Frozen. It even reaches all the way back to 1937 for the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Pixar films are included, too, except for Up, Coco, and the company’s two most recent films, Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4.

The service also boasts a National Geographic catalogue—including Free Solo—and all 30 seasons of The Simpsons. It’s home to some Fox films and series, including the original X-Men cartoon, and nostalgic millennials will be happy to have all of their favorite Disney Channel original movies, from Twitches to Johnny Tsunami, under one roof. There are also some older film gems, and some probably better left in the archives, like The Apple Dumpling Gang starring Don Knotts, the original Shaggy Dog, its sequel, The Shaggy D.A. (we’re not making this up), and The Cat From Outer Space.

New original content such as the Lady and the Tramp live-action remake, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and an upcoming High School Musical show will premiere when the service opens. If you missed the Twitter thread (or don’t feel like scrolling through it), the full list of content is available at The Verge. Disney also put together a handy montage featuring a brief clip from every title available on the service—you can watch that below.

But grab some popcorn first, it’s three hours long.

Monthly subscriptions to the service will cost $6.99, and you can get more info on Disney+ here.