Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Prepare yourself: Television streaming is about to launch to a whole new level. Are you ready?

Disney+

delivers access to the Disney universe, right at your fingertips and to every compatible device you own.

Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar, the National Geographic library—it’s coming, straight to your home and into your smartphone via Disney+.

But wait: Is your home internet powerful enough to handle streaming across multiple devices simultaneously? Is your wireless network stout enough to support downloads on up to ten devices?

If the answer is “No”—or if you’re just looking for a great deal on Disney+!—right now you can get a year of Disney+ when you switch to Verizon Unlimited, Verizon 5G Home Internet, or Fios Home Internet ($6.99/yr* after).

That’s a great deal. And face it: With all this amazing content at your fingertips, you’re probably going to need a better network or more bandwidth. So make the switch to Verizon Wireless Unlimited or Fios today, and get a full year of Disney+ on Verizon.

What’s On Disney+?

Disney+ promises to be a treasure trove of amazing viewing opportunities. Whether you’re a fan of the Marvel movies (who isn’t?) or have kids (or perhaps you just love Disney and Pixar movies), it’s a must-have.

Or maybe you want instant access to the entire Star Wars universe, so you can fully geek out before The Rise of Skywalker comes out in theaters this Christmas? No matter what you’re looking for, Disney+ is your home for movies, TV shows, and more under the Disney umbrella.

With Disney+ on Verizon Wireless Unlimited or Fios, you can stream four different shows on four different compatible devices—simultaneously. That’s incredible. Plus, you can download on up to ten different devices.

Did we mention that includes the entire, 30-season Simpsons catalog?? And there’s a ton of new, original content available on Disney+, too, such as Star Wars: The Mandalorian and tons of family shows inspired by Disney.

Frankly, we’d sign up just to see the new Nat Geo original, The World According to Jeff Goldblum! That guy is a Men’s Journal favorite; great actor, heckuva musician, and all-around renaissance man. In our book, he alone is worth the price of admission.

Just switch to Verizon Unlimited, Verizon 5G Home Internet, or Fios Home Internet. And just in time for the holidays, you’ll score a full year of Disney+. After 12 months, it costs $6.99/mo.* thereafter.

Year-round Family Entertainment

Especially with the holidays coming up. Family will be over, guests will stay the night—and you’ll want to be the first in your circle to show off all the amazing content Disney+ has to offer. Imagine everyone relaxing after dinner watching a holiday classic. Or better yet, picture the grown-ups getting into The Mandalorian or a Marvel flick, while the teenagers are in another room binging on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. All the while, the family can watch everything from Snow White to The Jungle Book to Aladdin. And no one’s complaining! That sounds like the perfect way to cap off the holidays.

And Disney+ lets you download content—any content—onto up to ten separate devices! That’s staggering. And essential! Especially if you’re traveling this holiday season. The kids can watch their own content on their own devices, while you can binge your favorite shows and movies.

No matter what you watch, Disney+ has virtually all the amazing content you’re going to want this holiday season to keep everyone entertained. Sign up for (or switch to) Verizon Wireless Unlimited or Fios today, and you’ll get a full year of Disney+ on Verizon.

Happy binging.

Get It: Sign up for, or switch to,Verizon Wireless Unlimited or Fios today, and get a full year of Disney+ on Verizon

*plus taxes, where applicable

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!