Get ready to return to the world of The Shining in the first trailer for Doctor Sleep, the sequel to Stephen King’s iconic novel and Stanley Kubrick’s classic film. Ewan McGregor stars alongside Bruce Greenwood and Rebecca Ferguson, while The Haunting of Hill House director Mike Flanagan is behind the camera for this spooky thriller.

Taking place decades after the events of The Shining, an adult Danny Torrance (McGregor) is still haunted by the events at the Overlook Hotel—and still dealing with his psychic abilities, a.k.a what he calls “the shining.” This time around, Danny meets a young girl who has similar abilities to him, and also encounters a cult-like group who hunt down people with these special powers to “feed” on those abilities themselves.

The trailer has numerous nods to the original film, and as Flanagan said in a trailer release event to Nerdist, he wanted to honor both King’s novel and Kubrick’s adaptation: “Yes, it is an adaptation of the novel Doctor Sleep,” said Flanagan. “[It’s] Stephen King’s sequel to his novel, The Shining. But this also exists very much in the same cinematic universe that Kubrick established in his adaptation of The Shining. And reconciling those three, at times very different, sources has been kind of the most challenging and thrilling part of this creatively for us.”

Here’s the final trailer:

Here’s a look at the first trailer:

Doctor Sleep will be released on November 8, 2019.