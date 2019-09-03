Following a car accident over Labor Day weekend, numerous actors and entertainers have come out to show support on social media for Kevin Hart. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 1, after the car Hart was in “rolled over and landed in a ditch,” causing him to suffer “major back injuries,” according to Us Weekly.

Hart was driving with producer Jared Black and personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman in the car, and all three were hospitalized from the accident. Us Weekly reported that Black was driving the car when he “lost control.” And while the other two passengers were stuck inside the car, Hart was able to leave “the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.” Later, Hart was admitted to Northridge Hospital Medical Center for his injuries.

Hart is currently recuperating from surgery from the accident, and many stars took to Instagram and Twitter to send the actor and comedian their best wishes.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has co-starred with Hart in numerous films like Jumanji, Central Intelligence, and Hobbs & Shaw, posted a photo on social media of the two working on Jumanji with the message: “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

Others include Jamie Foxx, Terry Crews, David Beckham, Bryan Cranston (who co-starred with Hart in The Upside), Ice T, Marlon Wayans, Arsenio Hall, and Justin Bieber.

Get well soon, brother 🙏🏾❤️ Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/aLtKyjQQUi — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2019

Man!!! Worried about @KevinHart4real lost for words.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 2, 2019

View this post on Instagram Praying for you big guy. A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on Sep 1, 2019 at 5:19pm PDT

