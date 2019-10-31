The Jumanji crew is back for another adventure. The final trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level has been released, showing the wild new environments, animals, and bad guys that Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and company will need to escape to survive the game.

After destroying the Jumanji game in the previous film, the crew of kids goes back into the game after they find out that their friend Spencer (Alex Wolff) is lost inside. But this time around, they’re not the only ones who were sucked into the game: Spencer’s grandfather Eddie and his friend Milo Walker, played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, were also brought inside.

Adding to the fun of the movie this time around is that DeVito and Glover’s characters take on Johnson and Hart’s avatars in the game, giving them a slightly updated look from how they are in real life. Once inside the game, the group finds themselves pushed into a new quest that will take them to snowy worlds, a huge desert, and places within Jumanji they’ve never seen before.

Check out the trailer here:

Jumanji: The Next Level will be released on December 13.

