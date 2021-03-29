On the heels of the successful premiere of Young Rock, the new NBC series portraying his life story, Dwayne Johnson has even more screen time in his future. Black Adam, the upcoming DC superhero film he’s starring in, now has an official release date of July 29, 2022. Johnson himself shared the news on Instagram, though people passing through Times Square in New York City witnessed the reveal firsthand. Billboards turned black, then flashed the Black Adam title and the date, accompanied by an ominous message from Johnson.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change,” he says.

Check out the full video here:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black Adam is scheduled to begin production this April in Atlanta. Aside from Johnson in the titular role, the film will also star Pierce Brosnan—famous for his turn as James Bond in films like GoldenEye—as the spell-wielding superhero Dr. Fate. Johnson recently gave the veteran actor a shoutout on Twitter, calling him “the bad ass statesman:”

Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman,

Mr @PierceBrosnan as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE.

I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. #BlackAdam⚡️https://t.co/3gyTgP9MQ9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2021

The cast will also include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, THR reports.

In the pantheon of DC superhero films, Black Adam is a companion to 2019’s Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi. The two characters are archrivals—and they couldn’t be more different. In contrast to Black Adam, whose brutal backstory stretches into ancient Egypt, Shazam is a teenager who becomes endowed with superpowers. Behind the scenes at our 2019 cover shoot, we talked with Levi about what it was like to play a superhero who’s also just a kid.

“I can’t think of any other superhero that has that kind of an origin story,” he told Men’s Journal.

You can check out the full interview with Levi here, and stay tuned for more details on Black Adam in the coming months.

