Rocky Johnson, longtime wrestler, WWE Hall of Fame athlete, and the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has passed away at the age of 75. The WWE first announced the news on Wednesday.
WWE executive and wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote that Johnson was a “barrier-breaking performer” and his passing is a “loss for every fan of the WWE. Dwayne Johnson made an Instagram post about the death of his father, who he followed into the pro wrestling realm early in his career.
Here’s a look at the post:
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deep complex sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman 🐐
Here’s a look at Johnson’s career from the WWE:
Nicknamed “Soul Man,” Rocky Johnson first started wrestling in the 1960s in Canada and joined the WWE (then WWF) in the early 1980s. During his career, he had notable rivalries and matches with wrestlers like Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco, and Adrian Adonis before retiring from the sport in 1991.
When Rocky Johnson was voted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, it was his son Dwayne who inducted him at the ceremony. Here’s a look at the two at the ceremony:
Currently, there’s a movie project in the works based on Rocky’s life that’s being produced by filmmakers Jonathan and Justin Gajewski, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
