Rocky Johnson, longtime wrestler, WWE Hall of Fame athlete, and the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has passed away at the age of 75. The WWE first announced the news on Wednesday.

WWE executive and wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote that Johnson was a “barrier-breaking performer” and his passing is a “loss for every fan of the WWE. Dwayne Johnson made an Instagram post about the death of his father, who he followed into the pro wrestling realm early in his career.

Here’s a look at the post:

Here’s a look at Johnson’s career from the WWE:

Nicknamed “Soul Man,” Rocky Johnson first started wrestling in the 1960s in Canada and joined the WWE (then WWF) in the early 1980s. During his career, he had notable rivalries and matches with wrestlers like Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco, and Adrian Adonis before retiring from the sport in 1991.

When Rocky Johnson was voted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, it was his son Dwayne who inducted him at the ceremony. Here’s a look at the two at the ceremony:

Currently, there’s a movie project in the works based on Rocky’s life that’s being produced by filmmakers Jonathan and Justin Gajewski, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Read more about Rocky Johnson from the WWE here.

