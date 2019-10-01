The Rock is making a comeback. Dwayne Johnson will be making his return to WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown this week, taking time out of his usually busy movie schedule to go back to his roots.

Johnson started his career as one of the top WWE wrestlers when he was active, so this will mark a type of homecoming for Johnson. The show is making its season premiere on Fox, and it’ll be the first time Johnson is appearing on Smackdown in six years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Johnson isn’t the only classic WWE wrestler to make an appearance: Hulk Hogan and Sting are scheduled to appear, as the event is also being used as a 20th anniversary celebration of the show.

Johnson revealed the news on his Instagram page, writing that he’s returning “home” with his appearance on Smackdown: “FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV. There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show.”

Johnson has had a busy schedule working on movies the past few years, as he has Jumanji: The Next Level and Red Notice coming up, along with Jungle Cruise, Black Adam, and potentially returning to the main Fast & Furious franchise on the horizon.