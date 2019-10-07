Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Returns to WWE Smackdown in Legendary Fashion





WWE SmackDown celebrated its 20th anniversary in incredible style this past week. The show saw the return of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to kick off the season, making a historic debut on the Fox Network and giving fans some very memorable moments to cheer for.

The show opened things with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch giving a speech ahead of the first opening match of SmackDown—and that’s when the drama started. Lynch got interrupted by King Baron Corbin and after going back and forth a bit, it was time for the legend to return.

The Rock came out and confronted Corbin, leading to a team-up between The Rock and Lynch on Corbin.

The Rock fired up the crowd and got them electrified before dropping his iconic People’s Elbow on Corbin, putting the crowd into a frenzy.

The Rock had a blast out there and after teasing his return to the show all week, his performance didn’t disappoint.



It was a great way to start SmackDown and things continued to get bigger and wilder from that point, with heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury even getting in on the action. Fury was ringside at the event and then Braun Strowman started to taunt Fury during his tag team match, which saw Fury decide to hop the barricade and get into a screaming match.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!@Tyson_Fury has jumped out of the crowd and wants a piece of @BraunStrowman 😱@WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/fRX3xwMdtf — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 5, 2019

To add even more shock and fun to SmackDown, Brock Lesnar had quite a time on SmackDown as well, as he found himself face-to-face with a rival after he defeated Kofi Kingston in the ring: His UFC rival Cain Velasquez, who he faced off against for the UFC Heavyweight Championship showed up to challenge Lesnar. Velasquez was brought in by Rey Mysterio and he went after Lesnar in the ring, sending the crowd into a frenzy again.

Here’s an in-depth look at the great run on SmackDown to start the season:

SmackDown airs on Fox Network on Friday at 8 pm ET. Get ready for more wild moments all season.