The movie Easy Rider has become one of the most important and iconic films in Hollywood history. Released in 1969 at a time of great change in the industry—and the country—the film blazed a trail for independent filmmakers and the counterculture era, and helped usher in a new wave of cinema.

The film made Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson movie stars, earning Nicholson his first of 12 Academy Award nominations, and Fonda solidified his reputation as one of the rebels of the film industry.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the facts every Easy Rider fan should know.