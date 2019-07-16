Here’s How the Crew Got the Now-Iconic Motorcycles

Ride On: The crew purchased the motorcycles in the film through a police auction for around $500 and they later were designed and modified by two motorcycle builders, Cliff Vaughs and Ben Hardy, according to the book Legendary Motorcycles: The Stories and Bikes Made Famous by Elvis, Peter Fonda, Kenny Roberts and Other Motorcycling Greats by Basem Wasef and Jay Leno. The authors also wrote that Peter Fonda made suggestions to the builders about how to design the bikes.