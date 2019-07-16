Here’s How the Crew Got Those Incredible Motorcycle Shots

Iconic Rides: Famed cinematographer László Kovács, who also worked with directors like Peter Bogdanovich, Cameron Crowe, and Martin Scorsese, spoke with Movie Maker in an interview about how the crew found the locations to shoot the now-iconic motorcycle scenes.

“Peter was in the car, along with my key grip and my assistant cameraman,” Kovács said in the interview. “The motorhome and two trucks followed us. If I saw something interesting that wasn’t in the plan, we pulled over to the side, which was a signal that we were going to be shooting. They’d get the bikes ready. Peter and Dennis were always in wardrobe; there was no makeup. My assistant helped me hold the camera, because I was doing the zooming and the focus. Everything was improvised. I just shot what felt right.”

One of the spots the crew shot in was Monument Valley along the Arizona-Utah border. Men’s Journal previously put together this guide to taking a ride through the iconic landscape where the film was shot.