Peter Fonda Paid Out of His Own Pocket for the Crew

Finding the Money: Easy Rider was an independent, by-the-shoestrings production that cost around $400,000 to make (per Box Office Mojo) and ended up grossing $60 million, making it a box office smash. But while it was being made, Peter Fonda had to pay for some things out of his own pocket to keep things going. As he says in the 2008 book Declarations of Independence: American Cinema and the Partiality of Independent Production by John Berra, Fonda paid for hotels, food, gas for the trucks, and more with his own credit card: “Everybody was taking my credit cards and would pay for all the hotels, the food, the gas, everything with Diner’s Club,” Fonda said in the book.